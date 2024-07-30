Poet’s Corner: You Know What I Mean

You Know What I Mean

By Seán McMahon

Walking up Music Street

In West Tisbury

All is good in the hood

And if I could, then I would

Kiss all the cute little fat babies I meet

‘Cause I feel like a conquering king

The cool weather’s come back around

The season’s finally wound on down

It was temporarily insanity

And we both know I mean it was nuts

But now all them Teslas turned back into trucks

You know what I mean

Born on a river in the glen

Always figured myself for a mountain man

But somehow God’s schemes dragged me out to sea

Surrounded me on all sides

By ever changing tides

Well, ain’t that the best metaphor

You learn to know less than before

Espoused or alone, you know the great unknown

Beckons from beyond the veil

You never see the wind, just the sails

You know what I mean

Pray, dear Caroline

Ain’t no better use of your time

What pulls at your soul can be an undertow

So swim parallel to the shore

We both know that hell is a bore

You know what I mean

Seán McMahon is a musician and musical director at the Chilmark Community Church. He lives in West Tisbury with his wife and two daughters.

