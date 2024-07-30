Poet’s Corner: You Know What I Mean

You Know What I Mean
By Seán McMahon
Walking up Music Street
In West Tisbury
All is good in the hood
And if I could, then I would
Kiss all the cute little fat babies I meet
‘Cause I feel like a conquering king
The cool weather’s come back around
The season’s finally wound on down
It was temporarily insanity
And we both know I mean it was nuts
But now all them Teslas turned back into trucks
You know what I mean
Born on a river in the glen
Always figured myself for a mountain man
But somehow God’s schemes dragged me out to sea
Surrounded me on all sides
By ever changing tides
Well, ain’t that the best metaphor
You learn to know less than before
Espoused or alone, you know the great unknown
Beckons from beyond the veil
You never see the wind, just the sails
You know what I mean
Pray, dear Caroline
Ain’t no better use of your time
What pulls at your soul can be an undertow
So swim parallel to the shore
We both know that hell is a bore
You know what I mean
Seán McMahon is a musician and musical director at the Chilmark Community Church. He lives in West Tisbury with his wife and two daughters.
