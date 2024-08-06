Every day Charley and I wake up and feel grateful. We are grateful for each other’s presence. We are grateful for the trees and birds outside our windows. We are grateful for our beloveds, and our books, and the ocean, and music, for our favorite coffee mugs, the fact that our car runs beautifully, and so much more. We are grateful to be alive. We are grateful that we have a safe place to live that we can afford. We know that we are truly fortunate. And we know that not all have this comfort.

The raids on the homeless camps last week were a stark contrast to what we have. No one grows up wanting to be without a safe place to sleep. No one wants to subject their children to the stigma, the sadness, the unease that comes with not having a home of their own. However, on this Island, where rents are obscenely high compared to wages paid, this is a sad fact of life for many. Everyone knows about the Island Shuffle, when people must move out of their rentals so their landlords can make the place available to tourists for high weekly rents. It’s a fact of life here. Other homeless are people dealing with various illnesses or addictions. Harbor Homes provides what support it can for people who are already homeless or who are in danger of homelessness, but the organization is in dire need of shelter space. The raids on the homeless camps last week bring the need for a year-round shelter into stark display, and Harbor Homes is working to make this possible. Go to harborhomesmv.org and donate what you can to help. Together we can keep the basic human need for safety and shelter available.

Here’s a last-minute reminder to all seniors. Please fill out the survey from the Up-Island Council on Aging that requests information about what services you wish to see provided, and where you believe services should be offered. It only takes a few minutes to fill it out, and it is anonymous. You can pick up a hard copy at town hall, or go to westtisbury-ma.gov/island-council-aging to access it.

The old stove in the Aquinnah Town Hall Community Building kitchen has been replaced, and a wall oven added. This new equipment requires pots and pans that are induction stove friendly, meaning that they must be magnetic — iron, or iron-based, such as steel, or anything to which a magnet sticks — or they won’t work. Gabbi Camilleri, Jamie Vanderhoop, Carolyn Feltz and I have all cleaned and organized the kitchen, but removing the outdated pots and pans has left the place in need. If you can help to re-equip it, here’s the wish list: Pots and pans that will work on an induction stove, rubber spatulas, serving dishes, dish towels, and a good can opener. If you can donate, contact Gabbi at gabcamdesigns@gmail.com.

The Agricultural Society is setting up a new booth this year. It is called the Knoty Booth. It is designed to teach people how to tie the clove hitch, square knot, bowline, sheet bend, half-hitch, and the taught line hitch. If you know how to do these knots and would like to help, they are looking to fill a number of three-hour shifts all four days of the Fair. Contact moore@sheriffsmeadow.org or bbhaynes@comcast.net.

It’s lovely to have all the houses in Aquinnah filled with people again. Among the many who have returned, here’s a special welcome to Cora and Peter Weiss who have returned to their home on Lighthouse Road for their 68th summer on the Vineyard. I know they look forward to seeing their children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors here, along with the magnificent sunsets over the North Shore.

And a special birthday note: We should all dance with joy that Kate Taylor was born. Her birthday is August 15. Let’s raise up a chorus of love and send it in her direction.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.