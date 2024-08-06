M.V. Soulfest Comedy Showcase

Enjoy an evening of side-splitting laughter and unforgettable entertainment at the Martha’s Vineyard Soulfest Comedy Showcase. Featured comedians include Capone, who brings sharp wit and hilarious takes on everyday life to the stage; Barbara Carlyle, with decades of experience, her humor is both timeless and fresh; Lawrence Killebrew’s clever observations and quick delivery make for a memorable evening. Host for the evening is Corey Manning, known for his charismatic stage presence and quick wit. $60-$85. Monday, August 12, 2024 , 5:30 to 8:30 pm. At the PAC.