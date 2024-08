Khenpo Tsering is visiting Bodhi Path of Martha’s Vineyard for the month of August and he will be teaching on August 11 on Mind and Wisdom in Buddhism. Sessions are available online or in person at Bodhi Path in West Tisbury. Check bodhipath.org/marthasvineyard for more information. All are welcome. Donations and offerings are accepted and appreciated. Sunday, August 11, 10 am to 12 pm.