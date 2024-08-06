Poet’s Corner: Swim

Swim
By Valerie Sonnenthal
today writing a poem
feels like an imposition
my mind wanders
after a swim
pond to myself
under cover of hazy gray
held by the mother spirit
back in the womb
each afternoon
in tune with old strokes
restrictions melt away
pleasure in nature
to treasure this sweet time
each day dripping
in humidity’s grip
is showing up where it’s at
resting my feet on warm dogs
reminds me of water skiing
yesterday a red and green dragonfly
glittered across the water
like Taylor Swift’s twirling crystals
in the haze of midday
I return to the pond
and am reborn in aquatic reunion
Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.
Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.