Poet’s Corner: Swim

Swim

By Valerie Sonnenthal

today writing a poem

feels like an imposition

my mind wanders

after a swim

pond to myself

under cover of hazy gray

held by the mother spirit

back in the womb

each afternoon

in tune with old strokes

restrictions melt away

pleasure in nature

to treasure this sweet time

each day dripping

in humidity’s grip

is showing up where it’s at

resting my feet on warm dogs

reminds me of water skiing

yesterday a red and green dragonfly

glittered across the water

like Taylor Swift’s twirling crystals

in the haze of midday

I return to the pond

and am reborn in aquatic reunion

Valerie Sonnenthal washed ashore in 2005, contributes to The MV Times, is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and owns Peaked Hill Studio, offering sound healing and Kaiut yoga. She lives year-round in Chilmark with her family and beloved dogs.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.