Charles Bruce Stutler III

Elizabeth Stutler and Charles Stutler of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Charles Bruce Stutler III, born on August 6, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Charles weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Brooke Louise Rothwell

Kylee Willoughby and Bradford Rothwell of Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Brooke Louise Rothwell, on August 11, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Brooke weighed 7 pounds, 7.6 ounces.

Xolanni Monica Richards

Tilicia Richards and Jovance Richards of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Xolanni Monica Richards, on August 8, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Xolanni weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.