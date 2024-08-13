Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

1st place – Suzanne Cioffi with a 11/5 +108 card

2nd place – Bill Russell with a 11/5 +82 card

3rd place – Roy Scheffer with a 11/5 +73 card

4th place – Kathy Kinsman with a 11/5 +56 card

5th place – Tricia Bergeron with a 9/4 +72 card

There were three 24-point hands by Ron Ferreira, Tricia Bergeron, and George Giosmas. There were a total of seven skunks, which is a game won by more than 30 points.

Come and check us out. We meet every Wednesday evening at the MVRHS Culinary Department dining room (entrance 7, across from the tennis courts). We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.