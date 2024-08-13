“August is like the Sunday of summer.” —Ray Bradbury

Doesn’t August feel like that? That feeling on Sunday that the weekend is slipping through your fingers, and you don’t want the day to end. Now, I know there are people who can’t wait for it to end — the crowds and the traffic. But we also have the beach days, the warm evenings, and slow sunsets. Not to mention the flowers blooming everywhere, and the fresh produce at the farmstands. Stop and enjoy it when you can — this summer is slipping away.

This week brings all the fun stuff! The Ag Fair starts Thursday, and will run through Sunday. The Oak Bluffs Fireworks blast off on Friday night. Our very own celebration of summer is always amazing — every year we say, “This was the BEST fireworks yet!” Thanks to all the town departments that keep this tradition alive!

The August full moon will rise on August 19. Known as the Sturgeon Moon, this August moon signified the best time to catch the giant sturgeon that was a staple for Native Americans in North America, especially the Great Lakes region. This year, it will be a supermoon, so it will appear larger than normal. It is also a seasonal blue moon — because there will be four full moons between the summer solstice (June 20) and the fall equinox on Sept. 22.

On Thursday, August 22, at 3 pm, you can catch Tom and Joyce Dresser at the Oak Bluffs library as they continue their all-Island barnstorming book talks with a chat about their new book, “A Culinary History of Martha’s Vineyard.” Enjoy amusing anecdotes, and see images of storied Island restaurants.

Then on Monday, August 26, at 2 pm at the Oak Bluffs senior center, Tom Dresser and Richard Taylor will present their new book, “Black Homeownership on Martha’s Vineyard.” This book is filled with Oak Bluffs personalities and experiences, and tells the backstory of Black islanders who successfully purchased property and held onto it for generations.

Sending hugs and a birthday song to Kate Taylor on the 15th. Chick Stapleton celebrates on the 16th, which is also the birthday of Jena Pothier, who is missed every day. August 18 is my mom Rita Metayer’s birthday. When she visited us, she loved to sit on a bench overlooking the beach, watch the sky, and chat with people. She has her own bench now, it’s the one with the wreath of flowers. Happy birthday to Shaina Zacharski on the 18th also. Dion Alley, Becky Rogers, and Alecia Barnes celebrate on the 19th. August 20 is the day to say “Happy Birthday” to Alyssa DaSilva, Robin Davies, Jay Lavoie, and Marilyn Wey.

Stay kind, and send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.