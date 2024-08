If you’re a fan of reggae, don’t miss Reggae Splash, an exciting live music event featuring Marcia Griffiths, the queen of reggae and the singer of “The Electric Slide!” The event will be emceed by Lady English, with an appearance by the Braata Folk Singers. Sunday, August 18 at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets: bit.ly/reggae-splash