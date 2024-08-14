What’s new at the Ag Fair?

4-H Events

Did you know that the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society, in addition to organizing the Fair, plans year-round programs and coordinates all the 4-H clubs on the Island? All 4-H entries in the Hall or Animal Barn will be marked with a 4-H ribbon.

Our 4-H livestock groups are also presenting their skills at four events throughout the weekend:

Thursday at 10:15 am: 4-H opening day parade (Animal Barn)

Thursday at 3:30 pm: 4-H Youth Cattle in Hand Obstacle Course (Show Ring)

Saturday at 3:30 pm: 4-H Animal/Handler Costume Contest (Show Ring)

Sunday at 2 pm: 4-H Animal Talent Show (Show Ring)

U.S. Navy Band Cruisers

The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers will play the Fair on Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Music Tent as part of their 2024 national tour. Cruisers concerts are family-friendly events meant to entertain veterans, families, individuals, and those interested in joining the Navy. Audiences can expect to hear top 40 tunes from the 1960s to today, and music by the Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and more. Touring the nation and performing concerts means connecting with communities and telling the “great stories of our Sailors working around the globe to keep us safe and free,” said Cmdr. Robert “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy Band.

Animal Events

We are also expanding our animal events this year! Cicilio Neto and his oxen Chilmark and Titanic will be demonstrating their skills at noon on Thursday. We will also have two sheepdog demos on Thursday, August 15, at 1 pm and 4:30 pm. Finally, there will also be animal meet and greets outside the barns daily at 11 am and at 2:30 pm.

Daily Storytimes

We’ll have a storytime in the Music Tent every day at 10:30 am. Thursday’s storytime will be led by Michelle Lynch, the Oak Bluffs library children’s librarian. Friday’s storytime will be led by Elyce Bonnell, the Edgartown library children’s librarian. Saturday’s storytime will be bilingual (English/Portuguese) and led by Maria Angela Moreira. Sunday’s storytime will be focused on music and led by Eugenia Copeland.

Education Barn

The Education Barn, next to the Animal Barn, will be full this year! As usual, the Antique Power Museum will be open daily. We’ll also have a knot-tying booth, crafts led by many Island nonprofits, ponies, and a corn pool for little ones. Check the daily Fair schedule for all the details!

Allen Whiting Art Raffle

This August, we are raffling off two small paintings by Island artist Allen Whiting. All funds raised will support the M.V. Agricultural Society in their year-round programming for the Island community. Allen and his wife Lynne lead the 4-H Paint Club, which offers Island kids a chance to learn more about painting from observation. Check out their club member’s works in the Hall at the Fair! Raffle tickets are one for $5 or five for $20. They are now available in the M.V. Agricultural Society’s online store and at the Merchandise booth during the fair. A winner will be selected by a random number generator on Monday, August 19.

In memory of Janice Haynes

This year’s Fair is dedicated to Janice Haynes, the Fair’s hall manager since 2016, who passed away this summer. If you’ve ever walked through the hall, you’ve enjoyed Janice’s hard work. She arranged every ribbon, talked to every judge, and cared for every exhibit and entry.

Janice was deeply committed to this community: she loved the Fair and was most proud of her 2006 winning Fair poster. The Fair theme this year is “The Fair: A Family Tradition,” and Janice’s family remains very involved in the Fair, including her father Billy, who is helping to organize the knot-tying booth this year, and her niece Lilly, who is carrying on the tradition of helping in the hall.

Janice was generous, funny, strong, and kind, her Fair family will miss her dearly. The Agricultural Society has created a new volunteer award in Janice’s honor. The Janice Haynes Volunteer Award will be given out annually to a volunteer who exemplifies Janice’s spirit of determination, generosity, and good humor. If you would like to learn more about Janice, please check out the showcase display near the front ticket booth!

Buy your tickets online

Buy your tickets online to skip the line this year! Tickets are available for all four days on Eventbrite. Once you purchase tickets, you will receive a QR-code to scan at the gates.