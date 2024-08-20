“We dance round in a ring and suppose /But the Secret sits in the middle and knows.” —Robert Frost

I am tired, and my heart is full of gratitude to everyone who participated in the 162nd Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society Fair. With laughter, goodwill, and hard work, and moments of tears, we showed up and carried on in memory of Janice Haynes. She was the hall manager, and her memory was everywhere. Last year we danced together with abandon. This year we carried on remembering the sound of her laugh, and her let’s-get-this-done nature. I encourage all to revisit her fine obituary.

Susanne Cronin, who took over as hall manager, and I kept saying, “We are doing this for Janice,” “Any mistakes we will learn from,” and “Humans are funny.”

We managed plenty of laughs. The Linda Fischer Laugh Out Loud awards went to Elizabeth Convery Luce for her photograph of Sir Henry Best Rooster Ever, sporting a bow tie, and to Ava Duino, 10, for a hysterical and beautifully crafted set of felt puppets.

Chilmark was well represented. Kristen Brown’s Home Garden Display won a first, and the Paul Jackson Award.

Bobby Brown’s display with terra cotta feet filled with potatoes took third, and she got a second for tallest sunflower.

Master Island folk pottery sculptor Bill O’Callaghan’s “Ceramic Lady Holding a Nest” took a first, plus a special award.

Teddy Foran, 9 — his “The History of the American Flag” flip book is terrific, and won an honorable mention.

Lynn Marquedant’s hooked rug of a spooked cat for Halloween ribboned, and I believe she also won for a painting. Colin Ruel’s Damascus Bowie knife won a second. Joan LaLacheor’s shell art and necklace won blue ribbons. So did Chris MacLeod’s locust burl with resin, and Nina Sloan’s tiny blue glazed stoneware teacup.

It was impossible to take it all in. Congratulations to everyone who entered, and wish us all a creative year.

Sig Van Raan sent in this report, “A great Sunday morning — probably the best two games of the season. Both well-played and exciting, as five runs were scored in the last inning of the second game for a come-from-behind victory for the Caleb Caldwell team.

“The morning was replete with grandchildren, grandparents, Fin the Dog, and the usual repertoire of parent-son teammates, as well as miscellaneous onlookers.

“Nate Bard, grandnephew of Andy Gold and Susan Heilbro, blasted a monster home run to deep center field. And Ed Eger hit his third Keruoac of the season (the fly ball hit On The Road). A future star rookie award was given to a young man named Alex. And a young star player award was given to Keon Petlan, who is a third-generation player. His late grandfather, Irving Petlan, was a former player, then umpire. Keon’s dad, Gabe Petlan, has been playing for 45 years, since he was 11.

“Next week will be the final games of the season, and will include the annual awards for MVP and the vaunted Howie Hustle award.”

If you have any Chilmark Town Column suggestions, email Claire Ganz, cganz@live.com.