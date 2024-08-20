Cribbage Club results

Twenty Vineyard Cribbage Club members met on Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Hall in Oak Bluffs to play our favorite game. The results were:

First, visitor 17-year-old Nate Waltermire, with a grand slam card 12/6 +77 card. He was amazing to watch!

Second, Roy Scheffer continues his domination with a 12/5 +107 card

Third, Louis Larsen with a 10/5 +44 card

Fourth, Ron Ferrieira with a 10/4 +125 card

Fifth, Brad Waltermire (father of Nate) with a 9/4 +81 card

We had eight skunks (game won by more than 30) and four 24-point hands, by Beth Tessimer, Ron Ferriera, Alan Michaels, and Bo Picard.

If you would like to check us out, come over to the high school in the Culinary Department across from the tennis courts on any Wednesday evening. We have food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP.