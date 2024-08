As singer Karen Carpenter crooned, “Sing, sing a song, sing out loud, sing out strong. Don’t worry that it’s not good enough for anyone else to hear, just sing, sing a song.” She had a point — and now you can do just that! On Sunday, August 25, and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6 pm, enjoy singing Simple Songs from Around the World with song leader Roberta Kirn. No experience necessary, and all ages are welcome. Free. Tisbury Amphitheater, Vineyard Haven. Rain location: The Charter School.