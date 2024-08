The YWCA is the pioneering agency dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering positive change for women and girls. Head over to the Carnegie Heritage Center in Edgartown for the curated exhibition, “Equal, Powerful, Unstoppable,” which tells the story of the oldest and most esteemed organization in the U.S. dedicated to empowering women and girls. The exhibit includes vintage posters, historic pictures, storyboards, and memorabilia. It runs through Sept. 3.