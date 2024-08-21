Giggle and Read program coming to the Oak Bluffs library

1 of 2

The Oak Bluffs library offers an upcoming program, “Giggle and Read,” designed to help children learn how to read before kindergarten. “Giggle and Read” is the first play-based reading program that’s scripted, so now any parent, grandparent, sibling, babysitter, teacher, tutor, or caregiver can have fun teaching their children how to read. The program runs from September through June, and includes 84 lessons. Sessions will be held three times a week for 30 minutes at the Oak Bluffs library. Two of the weekly lessons will be taught by “Giggle and Read” with an industry-first “play date” format, which pairs children with a learning pal so they can gain social skills while learning to read.

“Giggle and Read” sequentially builds pre-reading language skills: rhyming, segmentation, and blending. It also develops fine motor and written language skills (pencil grip, dialogic reading, and more) and covers the various parts of a book, left versus right, and punctuation. In an email to The Martha’s Vineyard Times, Monica VanHorn, daughter of the original author of the “Giggle and Read” program, described the background of the company thus: After being homeschooled as a child due to under-resourced local public schools, VanHorn’s parents started a small Montessori school and a play-based program to make learning to read more fun.

Years later, each lesson of “Giggle and Read” still features creative games and activities on topics kids enjoy, like making valentines, racecars, baking, getting a pet, or playing at the beach. The program will even show kids how to find books in the library on topics they find most interesting. Michelle Lynch, a librarian at the Oak Bluffs library, says, “I am so glad that we are able to partner with ‘Giggle and Read’ this year to offer this program to as many families as we can. Unlike speaking, reading must be explicitly taught. Some kids have trouble learning to read. By combining learning to read with play, a parent sets up their child to enjoy reading from the beginning.” “Giggle and Read” has learning fun in store for families who have registered. No costly apps, gadgets, or training required.

Space is limited, so sign up while slots are available. Email hello@giggleandread.com to register, or for more information. This program is sponsored by Library Friends of Oak Bluffs.