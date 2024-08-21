M.V. Soundfest returns to the Cove Golf and Grill

1 of 4

Reggae, dub, and beats will be happening this Sunday, August 25, at the Cove in Vineyard Haven. The afternoon gets going with DJs Supa Ricky Prime and D-Dub at 3 pm, leading in Marzel and the Breakdowns at 4 pm. The jams keep jamming at 5 pm with Termanology and DJ Deadeye taking the stage. Akrobatik and Mr. LIF (a.k.a. the Perceptionist) go on at 6 pm. They’re fronting the headliner, Richie Spice, who kicks it up a notch at 7 pm. Richie Spice is a 10-album reggae-dub master who will have the place grooving. Dukes County Love Affair (DCLA) will wind the evening down, starting at 9 pm. This is a family-friendly event, with outdoor kids’ games and minigolf. Food and beverages will be provided by Mad Martha’s Ice Cream, You Enjoy My Vegan, and more.

Tickets are $40 in advance, and $50 the day of the show. For more information, email phil@marthasvineyardsound.com. Follow @MVSoundFest on Instagram for event updates.