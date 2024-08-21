Grab your beach chairs, blankets, and snacks, and find a spot on the beautiful lawn surrounding the Art Barn’s deck at Featherstone for Musical Mondays and Fridays. Enjoy the music of BlueSwitch Band, Jon Bates Band, Grateful Dread, Stan Strickland and Joel Harrison Quartet, Jeremy Berlin Quartet featuring Theresa Thomason, Entrain, Mike Benjamin Band, Jon Zeeman and Joanne Cassidy, and Featherstone Fridays feature Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish. All tickets will be sold online starting at 12 pm the week prior to a concert.