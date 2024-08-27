I am shocked at the date. How can it be that we are in September already? The big jump to kindergarten, or middle school, or high school, is happening on Sept. 3. If they haven’t left already, those going off to college are grabbing their bags, hugging their families, and headed off into the big world. Everybody hopes for all that is good for all of them as this new school year begins. And my heart goes to those parents who are watching their young walk through those doors.

Meanwhile, the tomato and cucumber plants are looking a bit weary. Suddenly, the traffic has eased, and there is room at the grocery store. It seems that summer is going away. Now’s the time for locals to support the shops up on the Cliffs, to make reservations at your favorite restaurants, and to invite the neighbors over for swapping of tales about how the summer went, because the summer surely seems to be over.

It seems that nobody has notified the ticks they should leave. I pulled a big juicy tick off of the cat a few days ago (luckily it wasn’t embedded; the cat has a good tick collar on). Then Charley came in from the garden yesterday with several tiny, itchy bites around his ankles made by tick larvae. This doesn’t bode well. The good news is that you can protect yourself. You should already know about spraying your socks and pants legs with anti-tick concoctions. I hope that you do so whenever you walk across any grass or through the woods. And now we have a new tool on offer: The Aquinnah board of health is stepping up by offering permethrin-treated socks for only one dollar a pair. To get some, text or call 774-836-7871. Sounds like a good idea to me.

Birthday celebrations this week are due for Todd Vanderhoop on August 31, Kuhpay Vanderhoop on Sept. 3, and Emerson Mahoney and Noah Kausch (the Murphys’ grandson) on Sept. 4. A lovely crop of folks, to be sure.

I am headed off to California for awhile, so communication will be a bit difficult. Please be sure to email your news to me in time for me to gather it up and send it back to the Island in time for publication. Meanwhile, take care of yourself. Revel in the quieter time. I’ll be happy to see you when I get back home.

