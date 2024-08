Jordan Silva Fontes

Carol and Ninicius Silva Fontes of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Jordan Silva Fontes, on August 19, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jordan weighed 6 pounds, 0.94 ounces.

Juniper Jo Christopher

Madison Ibsen and Thomas Christopher of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Juniper Jo Christopher, on August 22, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Juniper weighed 6 pounds, 15.6 ounces.