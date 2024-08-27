Court Report: August 8 – 19, 2024

August 8

Alexandra P. Look, Vineyard Haven; 25, five counts of utter false check: continued to pretrial hearing.

Fiona A. O’Neill, Revere; 24, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 9

Gentil J. Mendes, Oak Bluffs; 29, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Alex Azevedo, Vineyard Haven; 40, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation: case closed, counts dismissed.

Breno N. De Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; 29, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Armelind Kondakciu, Oak Bluffs; 23, disorderly conduct: case closed, count dismissed with condition to stay away from the Loft, and to write a letter of apology.

August 12

Jessica A. Delima, Edgartown; 32, failing to stop/yield, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court costs.

George A. Baird, Aquinnah; 48, assault and battery on family/household member, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Leonardo S. Do Prado, Edgartown; 18, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, yield at intersection, vandalizing property: pretrial hearing.

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; 34, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon: continued to pretrial hearing.

Summer Sanderson, Vineyard Haven; 26, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

John W. Schneider, Framingham; 18, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, no inspection/sticker, in possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property worth at least $1,200, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, possessing or using false/stolen RMV document, possessing liquor while being under 21: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sheri L. Pagano, Aquinnah; 57, assault and battery on family/household member, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property worth at least $1,200: continued to pretrial hearing with further condition of no abuse to the alleged victim.

August 15

Jimmy Bedard, Wolcott, Conn.; 44, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, speeding: case closed, counts dismissed.

Steve Daley, Falmouth; 51, not in possession of license, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violations: case closed, counts dismissed.

Emily F. McKeon, Edgartown; 22, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 16

Rhyan H. Da Silva, Oak Bluffs; 21, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Fernando H. Correa, Vineyard Haven; 28, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Vinicius R. Depaula, Vineyard Haven; 32, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unsecured/uncovered load: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $150 court costs.

Marinalva A. Gomes, Vineyard Haven; 38, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed, count dismissed.

Natielly C. Freitas, Edgartown; 39, number plate violation by concealing ID, motor vehicle lights violation, unregistered motor vehicle: to be dismissed immediately upon payment of $100 court costs.

Ricardo O. Andrade, Oak Bluffs; 49, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation by concealing ID: case closed, counts dismissed.

August 19

Ognjen D. Skipina, Vineyard Haven; 26, improperly using a mobile phone while operating a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Shian A. Muir, Edgartown; 27, leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.