I can’t believe August is coming to a close, and Labor Day weekend is upon us! I will definitely miss summer, but September is always amazing here, and I also love fall and am really excited to be heading back into school. I’m soaking in all the summer sunshine that I can, though, and making the beach a priority. I need to be able to look back on beautiful beach days when January comes.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Dean Rosenthal on August 27, Manny Estrella on August 29, and Pam Melrose on August 30.

The Martha’s Vineyard Jazz and Blues Summerfest is at the Old Whaling Church on Friday, August 30, and Sunday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 8:30 pm. Enjoy SAGE, Sammulous, and Uptown Royalty NYC on Friday, and the Lulada Club and Winard Harper and Jeli Posse on Sunday.

Circuit Arts is showing “Rocky” on Friday night, August 30, at the YMCA drive-in. Saturday night’s drive-in offers “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Gates open for both shows at 6:45 pm, with a showtime of 7:30 pm.

The Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association annual used tackle sale is on Saturday, August 30, from 8 am to 1 pm at the high school, and supports scholarships for Island students. Rods, lures, reels, fishing gear for surf and boat, and so much more. All profits go directly to scholarships.

The Foot It for Felix 5K is on Saturday, August 31, at 9 am at the Felix Neck Sanctuary, with a kids’ fun run available also. The cost of the 5K is $30, and proceeds benefit the Sanctuary’s wildlife protection, education, and conservation initiatives. The fun run is free. Runners and walkers are welcome. Register at runsignup.com.

Misty Meadows is hosting a summer open house at the farm on Saturday, August 31, at 10 am. Learn all about what Misty Meadows has to offer, get a tour, see demonstrations, and enjoy hands-on horse opportunities, kids’ activities, plus much more.

A YWCA-curated exhibit is at the Carnegie Building. “Equal, Powerful, Unstoppable: 165 Years Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women” tells the story of the oldest and most esteemed organization in the U.S. dedicated to empowering women and girls. It runs through Sept. 3. Visit vineyardtrust.org for more information.

Elizabeth Shick will be at Edgartown Books on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 4 pm to sign her book “The Golden Land,” a novel that was the winner of the AWP Prize, which digs deep into the complexities of family history and relationships.

This will be my last column, as I retire from writing and pass the baton to Ashley Wheeler, who will be taking over the Edgartown column next week. Thank you for welcoming me into your homes for the past several years. It has been a pleasure to share Edgartown news with you all. Thanks for the memories.

Have a great week.

