Edgartown Council on Aging: September 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Accessible Yoga with Jennifer

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega resumes on Sept. 10!

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty resumes on Sept. 11!

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:30 am: Tai Chi resumes on Sept. 19!

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

September calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.

We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, all exercise classes at the Anchors are being offered for $5 per class. Please remember to call ahead if this is your first time joining, or if you haven’t attended for a while.