Edgartown Council on Aging: September 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Accessible Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega resumes on Sept. 10!
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty resumes on Sept. 11!
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi resumes on Sept. 19!
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
September calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
We are thrilled to announce that thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging, all exercise classes at the Anchors are being offered for $5 per class. Please remember to call ahead if this is your first time joining, or if you haven’t attended for a while.
- Sept. 2: Closed for Labor Day
- Sept. 6: Jamie Laschen of Healthy Aging M.V. for Falls Prevention Month
- Sept. 9: Hearing Checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Call for an
- appointment.
- Sept. 9: Nordic Walking Group Mondays at 2 pm. Park and meet us at South Beach lot, end of Herring Creek Road. Call Meris for more information.
- Sept. 10: Yoga with Carol Vega resumes!
- Sept. 10: 11am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Sept. 10: 12-1, Wellness clinic with town nurse
- Sept. 12: “Beats and Eats” starts at 12 pm. Join us on the Anchors lawn (weather permitting) for a BBQ lunch and some drumming led by Rick Bausman. $10 per person. If it rains, we will hold the event inside.
- Sept. 13: Drop-In Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
- Sept. 16: Chair Yoga with Jennifer Fingado of Yoga on the Vine. Mondays at 9 am, beginning Sept. 16. This class is perfect for anyone who is looking to practice yoga at their own pace, perhaps with some accommodations. You may choose to start out seated while you build strength and confidence, moving on to standing and floor poses, with or without weights for strength training. Wherever you are when you arrive, Jennifer can support your individual needs.
- Sept. 18 and 25: Fish Distribution. Doors open at 8:30 am. Take a number and the chances are good you’ll bring home some fresh fish.
- Sept. 19 and 26: 1 to 3 pm, Talavera-style pot painting class. Bring your own pot, preferably painted white in advance. All other supplies and instruction is provided. Call for more information.
- Sept. 27: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in September.