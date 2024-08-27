Up-Island Council on Aging: September 2024

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed on holidays.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Thirty-minute classes with a mix of strength training and cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Thirty-minute classes with a mix of strength training and cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

10 am, Keeping Your Balance

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information. Meeting ID 824 4775 7861, Passcode: 709904

1 pm, American Mah Jong

1:30 – 5 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner!

Wednesdays

9 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, Sept. 4 and 18.

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly – 45-minute upbeat program for new and seasoned fitness enthusiasts. Come and enjoy getting your body moving!

10 – 11 am, Hula Flow with Shanta Gabriel

Second Wednesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502.

Second Wednesday, Noon Soup luncheon at the Up-Island Council on Aging is on hiatus until the fall

Third Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month. September is Sea Glass Art.

Last Wednesday of the month – Senior Luncheon at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 12:30 pm.

Thursdays

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Thirty-minute classes with a mix of strength training and cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

1 – 2 pm, IGI Mobile Farmers Market inside at the Howes House

12:15 – 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic, first Thursday

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Thirty-minute classes with a mix of strength training and cardio. Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information!

9:30 – 11:30 am, Crystal Balancing. 30-minute private sessions, by appointment only.

1 pm, Watercolor Group. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Sinfonietta Orchestra is on hiatus until the fall.

Special Events (Pre-registration requested. Call 508-693-2896.)

Up-Island Council on Aging annual Lobster Picnic, Monday, Sept. 9, at the Menemsha Galley at 12 pm.

We’re heading back to the theater! Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, to see the acclaimed musical “Hamilton!”

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.