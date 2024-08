Love to fish? Just learning how? Either way, you’re in luck. The Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association is having its annual used tackle sale while supporting Island students. You’ll find rods, lures, reels, fishing gear for surf and boat, and so much more. All profits go directly to scholarships. Saturday, August 31, 8 am to 1 pm. M.V. Regional High School, Oak Bluffs.