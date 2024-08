Don’t end your summer without catching the Martha’s Vineyard Jazz and Blues Summerfest. The events will be held at the Old Whaling Church, and they will feature SAGE, Sammulous, Uptown Royalty NYC, the Lulada Club, and Winard Harper and Jeli Posse. The Summerfest is a production of Lewis and Kirk Expeditions. Friday, August 30, 6 to 8:30 pm, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 to 8:30 pm. Edgartown.