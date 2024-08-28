Light matter

1 of 11

As any artist knows, one of the hardest things to do is to capture light realistically — difficult enough with a variety of paint shades at one’s disposal, but even more challenging when your medium is photography. However, that’s exactly what local photographer Joshua Robinson-White has managed to do so well with his “Vineyard Lights” images.

Robinson-White, the son of interior designer Julie Robinson, has been showcasing his work at the Chilmark Flea Market all summer. The images look especially stunning in the natural light, with glints of sunlight highlighting ocean scenes, and fireworks seemingly bursting forth at the viewer.

The technique that Robinson-White employs to get this unique effect involves using a printing process called dye sublimation, which is similar to using film and transferring the images onto either aluminum or onto metallic photo paper, which allows for a reflective quality.

As the photographer explains, “The image is printed on a film that is affixed to the aluminum. Basically just the colors are ink, while the whites are actually the metal surface.”

This process results in an image that emulates light bouncing off a surface. “It’s not just a static image,” says Robinson-White, “It kind of follows you around.”

“It’s hard to come up with unique ways to capture the Island,” he adds.

Among Robinson-White’s most popular images are a handful featuring the Steamship Authority vessels; one of the rustic shacks found at Stonewall Beach; and a couple of images featuring the unique rock formation at Lucy Vincent Beach at night. Of the latter, Robinson-White says, “I love the way that the depth and the light are captured. You can see the reflections off the water. It’s especially hard to capture a crisp night image.”

Robinson-White was born in Barbados during his parent’s lengthy voyage on a sailboat. His early years were spent shuttling back and forth between the Vineyard and the Caribbean before his parents decided to settle down on the Island full-time where Robinson-White attended middle and high school. After graduation, the fledgling photographer moved to California to continue his studies in his chosen area before returning to the Vineyard to help his mother in her interior design shop.

After the death of a close friend, Robinson-White took almost a decade off from photography. “In retrospect,” he says. “I wasn’t emotionally mature enough to deal with that loss.”

When he finally returned to his true passion, the artist started shooting around the Island and during trips to places around the globe — including Thailand and New Zealand. Eventually he realized that he needed to find a way to print in a very large format, something that a traditional photo printer didn’t allow for. He discovered the option of printing on aluminum in the 40- by 60-inch size that he prefers for things like the ferry images. This led to a primary focus on printing on reflective materials, which took his work to an entirely new level.

Robinson-White has discovered that his newfound process allows him to express himself artistically in a more gratifying manner. “With photography, it’s really hard to replicate and duplicate a scene,” he says, noting that the metal printing helps him to do just that.

“I ordered the first one, and it was such a striking image,” says Robison-White. “I didn’t want to rely on a flat look anymore. This gives it a live feel.”

Robinson-White takes his camera everywhere, even on evening outings with friends. He often finds himself stepping out from a bar to wander around in search of inspiration.

“I live my life looking for moments,” says the photographer. “There are so many beautiful moments that happen every day. Every minute of the day, there are beautiful images happening that might just pass you by. Most people are so distracted by life and the world. It’s hard to quiet down the noise and notice things that you might not otherwise.”

Robinson-White encourages others to explore their creative side. “I think that everybody in the world has a talent,” he says. “If they found it and took the time to nurture and hone it, they could give some beauty back to the world.”

Joshua Robinson-White is currently offering his work through his website. He will be offering his Vineyard Lights photography at the Chilmark Flea Market on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 7, when the Flea Market ends for season.