Get your art on at the first annual Mid-Island Gallery Stroll, which began August 18 from 3 to 5 pm and continues every other Sunday from 3 to 5 pm. Galleries include the Kara Taylor Gallery, Martha’s Vineyard Glassworks, Turpentine Gallery, and the Ashley Medowski Gallery. Contact Mitch Gordon at 508-693-5963 for more information. West Tisbury and Chilmark.