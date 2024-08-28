The SylvieBags era, itself soon vintage

1 of 5

Sylvie Farrington will be closing her popular handmade accessories business SylvieBags this fall, after 27 years. Made from authentic midcentury fabrics, her bags have been one of the quintessential Vineyard accessories. In recent years, vintage materials have become increasingly difficult to find, which has led Sylvie to the decision to discontinue the business. There will be one last collection of handbags and pillows at the Labor Day weekend Vineyard Artisans Festival at the Agricultural Hall in West Tisbury. Hours are 4:30 to 6:30 pm on Friday, August 30, and 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

To stay in touch about Sylvie’s next endeavors, visit her website, sylviebags.com and sign up for her blog.