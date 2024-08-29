A message of gratitude from Rappaport family

1 of 4

To the Editor:

In the depths of sorrow, gratitude is one of the hardest things to cultivate. And yet, on the heels of losing our dad, husband, grandfather, brother, uncle, great uncle, and father-in-law Ron Rappaport so unexpectedly on June 7, the Vineyard has made it more possible for our family to cultivate extreme thanks in the midst of dark days.

Our family (I am lucky enough to have had Ron as my father) is grateful for the coverage this spring by both Island newspapers that highlighted Dad’s incredible, selfless, creative, and devoted career as well as his unparalleled love of family and community. From the mentions in town columns to the news articles meticulously crafted, we are thankful.

And then there is the Island community — those of you who worked with him, were represented by him, his friends, our neighbors, those he touched in brief ways. The outpouring of love and support has kept us going during this unthinkable time. There have been more letters sent than we have been able to read through, meals dropped off to keep us healthy and fed, and unending phone calls and visits. There have been so many offers: a brick to commemorate him, a tree to be planted in his honor. We thank you so very much. I can’t imagine how we would have gotten through each day without you, but of course that is part of why my mom and dad chose to live here when they set up their law firm with Jim Reynolds in 1986. No community is more special or stronger than on the Vineyard. And nowhere do people come together around tragedy quite like they do here.

As I keep reminding the many who have come forward with stories about how much Dad did for them, don’t forget how much you all did for him as well. This outpouring, taking care of us at this time when he cannot, has been just one example. We are buoyed by hearing stories about Dad, sharing memories, or simply exchanging hugs as we grieve with you and you with us.

Trying to think about how to honor a life that touched so many, that made such an impact on the Island (and beyond) and that advocated so tirelessly for the intrinsic character of the Vineyard is a herculean task. How do we keep Dad’s legacy alive and continue to remember him, the work he did and the commitment he had to the unique and vulnerable way of life we have in this community?

To accomplish a small piece of that, our family has established a new scholarship at the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation (which Dad, who was chairman of the bank board at the time of his death, was instrumental in founding). It is called the Ronald H. Rappaport Scholar Fund.

Among the many things Dad championed, three stand out: preserving the character of the Vineyard, pursuing a life devoted to the public good, and supporting and developing promising young people. With the new fund, an annual scholarship will be awarded to a year-round Island student pursuing an educational journey that focuses on the causes and spirit dear to Dad’s heart. Perhaps those who apply might even have a similar twinkle about them, though we doubt any will share his hairstyle.

To support the scholarship, donations can be made to the bank charitable foundation at community.mvbank.com/community-ron-rappaport-tribute.

Lastly, we are pleased to announce that a date has been set for next spring to celebrate Dad’s life and pay tribute to his countless contributions. We are honored to invite the community to the West Tisbury Agricultural Hall on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 3 p.m., where we will remember Dad and everything that made him so special. Near the one-year anniversary of his death, it will mean a great deal to our family to be with all of you.

Until then, thank you again from the bottom of our aching hearts, for sharing Dad with us, for loving him and laughing with him, for working with him and giving him a wave as he flew by on his bike. We miss him. We wish he was still here. The Island community makes that bitter pill a bit easier to swallow.

Julia Rappaport lives in Newton and Chilmark.