Before I left for California, I had a grand time with the community in Aquinnah. First, there was a crowded elder’s luncheon at the town hall sponsored by the Up-Island Council on Aging, complete with a visit from Island Health Care public health nurse Amelia Hambrecht. The conversations were lively, the food was excellent, and I cannot wait to get back home and attend the next luncheon on Sept. 25.

Then there was the excellent forum presented by the Aquinnah Cultural Center, featuring a panel of Wampanoag elders speaking about their experiences as students at the little red schoolhouse (now our town library). The evening proved to be a paean to the teachers and community that made the school happen, to the power of small classes where a child could advance at their own pace, and to the pure fun of childhood. They also gave us a powerful lesson in the effect of prejudice on children, particularly those who transitioned from this Gay Head School, an environment where they had been cherished and respected, and then made the painful transition to bigger schools down-Island. The event was filmed, and questions about it should be directed to the Aquinnah Cultural Center.

The next gathering was up on the Cliffs, where people supped on takeout from Cliffhangers, visited with their friends, and listened to the rocking tunes of Missus Biskis and her band. It’s a really terrific way to spend a Thursday evening. I don’t know how long they will be on offer, so go while you can. The sky that evening was gorgeous, and the views from that hilltop cannot be beat.

Then came the Aquinnah Library Book Group, with a fine discussion, and the primary election, with our team of registrars happy to be together again. Oh, what a fine community we have.

One last salute to the summer came with a dispatch from the Agricultural Society. They announced that this year’s Agricultural Fair was attended by more than 30,000 people. The hall contained almost 4,000 entries, and the waste management tents diverted more than three tons of compostables from the landfill. And this doesn’t even count the number of stuffies, toys, and ribbons that were taken home by happy attendees. Good job, all!

This weekend, Sept. 7 and 8, is the Aquinnah Powwow at the Circle. Gates open at 11 am, with the Grand Entry at noon. Admission is free for Aquinnah tribal members with Tribal ID; children, seniors, and veterans pay $5, and adults pay $10. There are also special two-day passes available.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, the Community Baptist Church will be handing out copies of the John Elliot Bible, translated and written entirely in the Algonquian language, in 1661. Copies will be given out for free to all Wampanoag members who desire a copy. These gifts will be given following the 10 am church service. All are welcome, and a picnic and barbeque will follow the presentation.

On Sept. 9, it’s happy birthday to Cully Vanderhoop. If there are others that I have missed, please do let me know.

