Have fun creating six different accordion (concertina) books that are cut and folded from single sheets of watercolor paper. Sometimes called meander books, flip-flop books, or maze books, all begin as a single sheet of paper folded into eight panels. Collage, paint, or decorate your book with images and/or text. These books can stand up for display, or be hand-held for page turning. All materials are provided, but feel free to bring your favorite pens or markers. Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. $95. Seastone Papers, West Tisbury. Visit seastonepapers.com.