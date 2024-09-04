Book arts

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
Seastone Papers offers classes in book arts and papermaking. —MV Times

Have fun creating six different accordion (concertina) books that are cut and folded from single sheets of watercolor paper. Sometimes called meander books, flip-flop books, or maze books, all begin as a single sheet of paper folded into eight panels. Collage, paint, or decorate your book with images and/or text. These books can stand up for display, or be hand-held for page turning. All materials are provided, but feel free to bring your favorite pens or markers. Sunday, Sept. 8, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. $95. Seastone Papers, West Tisbury. Visit seastonepapers.com.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here