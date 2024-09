Head over to Katama Landing, and learn techniques for harvesting shellfish from the constables of the Edgartown shellfish department. You do not need a shellfish license to attend, but a shellfish license is required for hands-on experience with harvesting and taking home quahogs. Registration is required. This program is presented by the Edgartown shellfish department in collaboration with the Edgartown library. Friday, Sept. 6, 9:30 – 10:30 am. Edgartown.