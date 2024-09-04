Coming up at the West Tisbury library

1 of 12

On Saturday, Sept. 7, at 9:30 am, join Claire Page for “Moving Stories,” a children’s creative dance class to explore, develop, and grow into mindful movers. From 10:30 am to 3 pm, visit the family craft table in the children’s room.

A “Mindfulness and Loving Kindness Class” with Thai Monk Bunyod Nonthong (Benny) happens on Monday, Sept. 9, at 11 am at the library. Bring a notebook to class. Sign up by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org. At 3 pm, join the library for “Switch Games” in the community room. The program is for ages 8 and up.

Wake up early and join Jason Mazar-Kelly as he leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation class on Zoom on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 am. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am, kids and families are invited to a special storytime and art activity with Hannah Moushabeck, author of the children’s book “Homeland: My Father Dreams of Palestine.” At 3:30 pm, Moushabeck will give an author talk, which is intended for adults. At 5 pm, come to the library’s “Knitting Group.” Join librarian Lynn for a relaxing hour of creativity and conversation. Help yourself to supplies provided by the library, or bring your own supplies from home or another project you are working on. This group is open to adults and teens, and all levels are welcome. No sign-up is required.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 am, join the library for traditional storytime with Margaret. From 3 to 5 pm, the weekly “Canasta Club” meets. New members are welcome — those who know the game or who want to learn. At 6 pm, come to the library’s “Quilting Circle,” always open to new members.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, at 8 am, start the day with morning pages and writing prompts with “Morning Pages” author Kate Feiffer. Meets outside on the library’s back porch (inside if it rains). No sign-up is required. At 11 am, at the Howes House, Rachel from the West Tisbury library will be on hand to “chat” via text and phone to help you master your smartphone skills. Bring your smartphone to get more comfortable with texting, phone calls, and more. Meets on Thursdays. At 11 am, the library will host “Family Yoga.” Nurture your family’s mind, body, and spirit in a supportive and fun environment. Free and open to all, recommended for ages 0 to 5. No registration needed. At 4 pm, come to the next “Ukulele Jam” at the West Tisbury library. The Ukulele Jam is a group who like to make music, sing, and have a great time. All ages and abilities are welcome! Brief instruction is provided, with the emphasis on strumming and having fun.

For more information on any of West Tisbury library’s programs, check their calendar at westtisburylibrary.org/publiclibrary/calendar, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366.