Court Report: August 12 – 30, 2024

August 12

Alexander J. Snecinski, Vineyard Haven; 69; operation under influence of liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Leslie Ann L. Graham, Tisbury; 56; operating under influence of liquor or .08%: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 16

Nicholas A. Lopenzo, Edgartown; 36; burn personalty, property vandalism of burning building: arraigned and bail set at $10,000 with potential of bail revocation and right to bail to review, and condition to stay away, not contact, have substance abuse evaluation, engage in recovery treatment, and sign releases.

Todd A. Sutton, Middletown, R.I.; 51; assault with a dangerous weapon: arraigned and bail set at $200 with potential of bail revocation, and condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim(s); continued to pretrial hearing.

August 19



Ognjen D. Skipina, Vineyard Haven; 26; improperly using a mobile phone while operating motor vehicle, negligent operation of motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Steven Joseph Zion, Edgartown; 69; negligent operation of motor vehicle, leaving scene of personal injury, leaving scene of property damage: arraigned and bail set at $200 with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Shian A. Muir, Edgartown; 27; leaving the scene of property damage, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

August 21

Gregory J. McLaughlin, Vineyard Haven; 57; operation under influence of liquor or .08%, third offense; negligent operation of motor vehicle, rate of speed exceeding posted limit; marked lanes violation; possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: arraigned and released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 22

Simone Rodrigues Dasilva, West Tisbury; 43; assault and battery on a family/household member, assault with dangerous weapon: arraigned and bail set at $1,000 with potential of bail revocation, and condition to stay away and not contact alleged victim; continued to pretrial hearing.

August 23

Breno Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; 20; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation; arraigned, case closed.

Janice B. Rose, Oak Bluffs; 74; intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official; motion to dismiss denied, continued to pretrial hearing.

Kennedy Dos Santos Neves, Edgartown; 23; marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, registration not in possession, no inspection/sticker, motor vehicle lights violation: arraigned, case closed.

Leticia Sales, Edgartown; 31; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle; arraigned, case closed.

Mario Segio Lopes, Oak Bluffs; 48; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle; arraigned, case closed.

Reniclis C. Albino, Vineyard Haven; 32; defacing property, arraigned, case closed.

Warley A. Lisboa Silva, Vineyard Haven; 29; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, arraigned, case closed.

August 26

Benjamin Charles Stafford, Vineyard Haven; 43; assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property over $1,200: arraigned and bail set at $1,500 with potential of bail revocation, and condition to stay away from and not contact alleged victim(s), and to stay away from location of alleged incident; continued to pretrial hearing.

Grace Lois Faith Randall, Dorchester; 30; operation under the influence of drugs; one count of operation under the influence of liquor or .08%; possessing open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Hamilton M. Walker, Vineyard Haven; 27; assault and battery on a family/household member, malicious destruction of property under $1,200, property vandalism: arraigned and bail set at $1,000 with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jeanever Lavasta, Vineyard Haven; 55; larceny from building: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, and condition to stay away from address; continued to pretrial hearing.

John Patrick L. Carbon, Edgartown; 18; negligent operation of motor vehicle, operation under the influence of liquor or .08%, leaving scene of property damage, one count of marked lanes violation: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Veronica L. St. Gelais, Oak Bluffs; 74; violating a harassment prevention order: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Stanley Merry Jr., Oak Bluffs; 64; trespassing:arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 29

Emily K. Roberts, Edgartown; 32; operation under the influence of liquor or .08%, second offense; one count of negligent operation of motor vehicle; marked lanes violation; rate of speed exceeding posted limit: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, and condition to be alcohol-free with screens; continued to pretrial hearing.

Kerri Ann-Marie Sandiford, Vineyard Haven; 27; assault and battery on a family/household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, intimidating a witness/juror/police/court official: arraigned and bail set at $1,000 with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

August 30

Edimar Antonio Oliveira Jr., Edgartown; 28; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: arraigned, case closed.

Edimar Do Carmo Lisboa, Edgartown; 20, operation of motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle: arraigned, case closed.

Francielly Moreira Lima Rosa, Edgartown; 23; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Weslem P. Galdino, Vineyard Haven; 22; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, one count of no inspection/sticker: arraigned, case closed.

Raiane Da Conceicao Fernandes Guimaraes, Vineyard Haven; 29; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, case closed.