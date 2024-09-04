Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members and guests of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night to play our favorite game. The results were as follows:

First, Bill Russell with a 11/5 +95 card

Second, Bob Hakenson with a 9/4 +68

Third, Beth Tessmer with a 9/4 +36

Fourth, Kathy Kinsman with a 9/4 +17 card

Fifth, Sharon Barba with a 8/4 +45 card

There were six 24-point hands, by Paul Humphrey, Dan Durawa, and two each for Ed Montesion and Bill Russell.

Please come and check us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room, the entrance across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm sharp.