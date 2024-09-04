Honoring ancestry at the Aquinnah Powwow

When the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) comes together for the 2024 Powwow, tribal nations from across Indian Country will be traveling to the Island, coming together to sing, dance, reconnect with old friends, and celebrate ancestral histories.

The 2024 Aquinnah Powwow cultural celebration runs Sept. 7 and 8 at Aquinnah Circle. Gates open at 11 am, and the grand entry, when dancers from all the nations make their entrance, starts at noon.

At last year’s Powwow, representatives from many tribes came, including the Nipmuc, Mashpee Wampanoag, Narragansett, Lumbee, Crow, Eastern Pequot, Wabanaki, Taino, Asonet, and Herring Pond.

Following the grand entry there will be a ceremonial prayer to start. A number of food vendors from Native American–owned businesses will be there, and the cuisine will vary. Native American artists will be selling wares, and there will also be raffles, and games; some dances will be open for anyone to join.

Food vendors include Sly Fox Den Too, James Beard awardwinning Best Chef Sherry Pocknett (Mashpee Wampanoag), as well as Martha’s Vineyard local Fire Catering MV, Jeffrey Duarte (Aquinnah Wampanoag), who is back for a second year, and hoping to repeat last year’s success of selling out of his famous baby back ribs.

Some of the non-food-related vendors in attendance include professional artist and author Jannette Vanderhoop, who will be selling jewelry; Donald Widdiss will be selling handmade wampum bracelets and necklaces, and Kinship Heals, a local organization dedicated to ending domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and sex trafficking in Native American communities.

The Powwow is held from 11 am to 5 pm both days. Aquinnah tribal members are free with tribal ID; adults $10 for one-day admission or $15 for two days; children (13 and under), seniors (65-plus), and veterans are $5, or $7.50 for two days. Please do not bring your pets, coolers, alcohol, drugs, or firearms. Smoking is prohibited.