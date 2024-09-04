Let’s go fly a kite

1 of 2

On Saturday, Sept. 7, from 12 pm to dusk, enjoy spending time with friends and family in beautiful Ocean Park. There will be free kite-making for all ages from 12 to 3 pm, and then kite flying all day! You can also toss Frisbees, blow bubbles, and purchase T shirts and artist-designed posters, and enjoy music from a DJ. Bring a kite, buy a kite, or make one. Free kite kits available at Curio, across from the Oak Bluffs Post Office. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8. Oak Bluffs. Visit mvwindfestival.com.