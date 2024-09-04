“Listen to the hummingbird, whose wings you cannot see. Listen to the hummingbird, don’t listen to me.” —Leonard Cohen

I have been trying to keep the hummingbird feeders clean and full, which has been a job, as the tiny birds are hungry right now! They are preparing to migrate south. They will need to gain 25 to 40 percent of their body weight before their long flight to Central America and Mexico. It is astounding that these tiny, fragile-looking birds travel thousands of miles to their winter homes. Bon voyage, I’ll miss you!

Stroll the Arts District this Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4 to 7 pm. All the fabulous galleries on Dukes County Ave. will be welcoming the community to experience their spaces and artists. I can’t wait to see the new work at Alison Shaw’s gallery, and the new exhibit at Galaxy Gallery, “The Sea Around Us.” There will be added artisans outside, and music in the street. See you there!

The Aquinnah Wampanoag Powwow 2024 will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, at Aquinnah Circle. There will be music, dancing, food, and indigenous vendors with crafts. Gates open at 11 am; the grand entry is at 12 noon. This annual event celebrates the Wampanoag culture and traditions on their homeland on the Island they settled more than 10,000 years ago, called Noepe. We all live on their land, and we must remember that and acknowledge it in our daily lives.

Save the date for the 22nd annual George V. Tankard Jr. Memorial 5K Road Race on Saturday, Sept. 14. This fun and beautiful race around East Chop benefits the scholarship programs of the NAACP in honor of Mr. Tankard, who was an active member of the NAACP and the Oak Bluffs community.

You can register in person either on Sept. 13 at the Summercamp Hotel from 5 to 7 pm, or on Saturday (day of race) from 7 to 9 am. The One-Mile Fun Run for children 12 and under starts at 9 am in front of Summercamp, and the 5K starts at Ocean Park at 9:30 am. You’ll get a cool T shirt when you register, and lots of applause when you cross the finish line, whether you run or walk! For more info, contact Carrie Tankard at 508-693-2797 or tankard@comcast.net.

Happy September birthdays! Alexandra Clark, Rachel Ben David, Molly Chvatal, Laurie Mazer, and Dawn Evans all celebrate on the 5th! Sept. 6 is the day for Skylar Hall and Tiny Baker Erica deForest. Susan Phillips celebrates on Sept. 7, along with Holly Hawks. I hope someone makes master baker Gina Patti her own cake for Sept. 9! Scott Anglin celebrates on the 10th, and he shares the day with Heather Goff. On Sept. 11, we remember and celebrate Linda Ben David.

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.