‘Here and There’ at Old Sculpin Gallery

Edgartown artist Gail Rodney’s new exhibit at the Old Sculpin Gallery is called “Here and There.” The title reflects her pastels of New York City as well as three or four Vineyard scenes, which will show in Paris next year. The show runs from Sept. 7 to 13.

Among her Vineyard landscapes are a sunset view of Memorial Wharf in Edgartown. Others include a New York City skyline with a water tank.

Rodney works in oil, pastel, collage, and watercolor. She also creates artist’s books illustrating poetry. She’s a juried member of the Pastel Society of America, as well as a founder of Art Connects New York and the New York GOGA group of painters.

Rodney studied at the New York Academy of Fine Art and earned a certificate of painting there. While there, she developed work in plein air. On-Island, Rodney created Chappaquiddick landscapes that led to her becoming a juried member of the Old Sculpin Gallery. In addition to exhibiting there annually, she also exhibits at the New York City Gallery of Arts.

Among her accomplishments is a “Martha’s Vineyard and Chappy Sketchbook,” with pen-and-ink watercolors of her favorite and lesser-known places, which includes quotes about Vineyarders’ special Island places.

Old Sculpin Gallery, 58 Dock St., Edgartown. Visit oldsculpingallery.org, or call 508-627-4881.