The Louisa Gould Gallery is hosting a special “Art Benefit for Island Grown Initiative” (IGI) that will run through Sept. 22. The opening reception will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 7 pm. Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to IGI.

Since 2006, Island Grown Initiative has led a collaborative effort to increase local food production, reduce food waste, promote climate-friendly farming techniques, and expand access to healthy, affordable food throughout the Martha’s Vineyard community.

The Louisa Gould Gallery, founded in 2003, has continuously contributed to the Vineyard community via donations, and has hosted numerous events for a variety of Island charities. Food insecurity is on the rise, and IGI is dedicated to helping Islanders in need. Purchasing local art will not only support local artists and businesses, but the many families who rely on IGI.

The Louisa Gould Gallery is located at 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven. The gallery is open daily from 11 to 5 pm. 508-693-7373, louisagould.com.