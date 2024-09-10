Athena Hikari Kataoka Simões
Vanessa Hitomi Kataoka and Lucas Simões of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Athena Hikari Kataoka Simões, on Sept. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Athena weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
Davi Couto Ribeiro
Ana Ribeiro and Joenes Ribeiro of Vineyard Haven announce the birth of a son, Davi Couto Ribeiro, on Sept. 2, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Davi weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.
Owen Douglas Fielder
Olivia Higham Fielder and William Fielder of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Owen Douglas Fielder, on Sept. 6, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Owen weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces.
Julian Augusto Lewis
Ana Cristina Lewis and Jodare Lewis of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Julian Augusto Lewis, on Sept. 8, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Julian weighed 7 pounds, .79 ounces.