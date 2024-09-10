Court Report: Sept. 3 – 9, 2024

Sept. 3

Toussaint James, West Tisbury; 23; violating abuse prevention order, threat to commit crime; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, and condition to stay away and not contact alleged victim; continued to pretrial hearing.

Harry S. Smith, Edgartown; 54; assault and battery of a family member, assault and battery of a disabled 60-plus-year-old; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Ady F. Pereira, Vineyard Haven; 38; assault and battery on family/ household member, assault and battery with deadly weapon; arraigned and released and bail set at $500 with potential for bail revocation, and condition to not abuse alleged victim(s), continued to pretrial hearing.

Woody E. Steves, Chilmark; 62; disorderly conduct, vandalized property; arraigned and released with potential for bail revocation, and condition to stay away from Jim’s Package Store, in Oak Bluffs; continued to pretrial hearing.

Sept. 5

Sebastion Ruiz, Edgartown; 26; speeding in violation of special regulation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle; arraigned and released; case closed.

Edward H. Vargas, Oak Bluffs; 43; disorderly conduct; arraigned and released; continued status review.

Jason Salazar, Pompano Beach, Fla.; 27; negligent operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation, marked lanes violation; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential of bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

John Gibson, Vineyard Haven; 36; operating motor vehicle with license suspended, no inspection/sticker; arraigned and released; case closed.

David Sola, Edgartown; 49; operating motor vehicle with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle; arraigned and released; case closed.

Sept. 6

Luiz Alvarenga, Edgartown; 34; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker; arraigned and released; case closed.

Sarah Ramos, Edgartown; 25; unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle; arraigned and released; case closed.

Shirleane Oliveira, Vineyard Haven; 45; speeding in violation of special regulation, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle; arraigned and released; case closed.

Sept. 9

Adam Kingsley, Southborough; 33; assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.

Marta Deoliveira, Vineyard Haven; 45; assault and battery; arraigned and released on personal recognizance with potential for bail revocation, continued to pretrial hearing.