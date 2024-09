Catch TBD Improv, where the comedy is to be determined … by you. TBD is unscripted and spontaneous, yet polished and expertly hosted, and will have you rolling on the floor. Vineyard-based improvisers from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and beyond compete for your laughs by using their wits and suggestions from the audience. Friday, Sept. 13, 7 pm. Circuit Arts at the Grange Hall in West Tisbury.