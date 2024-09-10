Plant plug sale at Polly Hill Arboretum

Through Oct. 9, Polly Hill Arboretum in West Tisbury will sell native plant plugs online. Landscape plugs, grown in 5-inch-deep, narrow containers, promote root development, and are an economical and quick way to add native plant diversity to your garden. According to BiodiversityWorks, one-third of Martha’s Vineyard is conservation land. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to conserve the Island’s flora and fauna into the future. Plants and animals need to find one another, and private lands can provide vital habitat to help wildlife and plants move, mate, pollinate, and thrive. Many native species will be available at Polly Hill, sold as a set of three plugs for $15.99. Once the order is placed online, PHA staff will prepare the order for pickup at the visitor center. Visit pollyhillarboretum.org to purchase.