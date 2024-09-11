Nashville on the Vineyard

1 of 5

Nashville is coming to light up the Vineyard on Sept. 20 and 21. Matt Casey is bringing both hit songwriters and emerging stars to play a plethora of venues over the Tivoli weekend.

Casey, a songwriter, music publisher, and seasonal Martha’s Vineyard resident, started the festival on a whim seven years ago: “I’ve been coming to the Vineyard since I was a little kid. When I came to the Island when I was older, I noticed how the musical community was so cool. And there were so many great venues, so I loved the musical side of it.”

The initial year, he organized the first of several songwriting workshops, and a small show: “People loved it. We’d filled the Tin Roof. It became a big fall event. The festival went on for six years.”

The music celebration begins with an acoustic concert at the Strand Theater on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7:30 to 10:30 pm. Our own Phil daRosa will be opening the show, with five hot writers playing their songs from the most prominent artists in the world. C.J. Solar, Ben Williams, Rick Huckaby, Paul Sikes, and Dave Kuncio will sing the hits they wrote for superstar artists like Morgan Wallen, Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson, Ty Dolla $ign, Trace Adkins, Alicia Keys, and more, and tell the stories behind them.

“Nashville is interesting because there is a whole group of songwriters who collaborate with the big stars to write the songs,” Casey explains of the plethora of writers. “What’s great is that in addition to being great writers, this year they are all awesome performers.”

The rising stars have a full day lined up for Saturday, Sept. 21. They will play two shows at the Tivoli Day Street Festival in Oak Bluffs, starting with an acoustic solo concert in front of the Ritz from noon to 4 pm. They will move to the main stage at the end of Circuit Avenue for a full band performance from 4 to 6 pm.

The festival will close out that night with a rising star show at the Strand, from 7:30 to 10:30 pm. Some dozen rising stars will perform acoustic original songs in the Nashville round style: “It’s not in the round physically, but they call it a songwriting round, where three or four of them are out there at a time, and they rotate songs and tell a little story behind them.”

This will be followed by full band covers of the performers’ favorite rock, country, and pop covers, backed by some of the best musicians in town from Music City. “It’s a really cool mix of songs from different genres that everybody will know,” says Casey. “It turns into a big, fun Saturday night out.”

Casey tells me that what is interesting about the Rising Stars group is that although they are coming from Nashville, a number originated nearby. Morgan Johnston is from Sandwich on the Cape, Alec MacGillivray is from Westwood, Kate Sykes went to Berklee College of Music, Chris Ruediger was born and raised in Boston, and Maddi Ryan is from Boston.

Casey notes, “For the rising stars, coming to the Island is such a treat, especially when it’s still 100° in Nashville and no water anywhere. I’ve never seen the artists this excited.”

Speaking about why he put on a Nashville festival here, he says, “Basically, I grew up going to the Island, so I love it. And when I got to the age of being able to go to bars and restaurants, I started to hear a lot of cool music, and I saw how people love music on the Vineyard.

“I also felt bad that the Beach Road festival wasn’t happening, but the logistics are tough. People still love music, so at least I can bring something fun for everyone to enjoy over the weekend. We haven’t done the fest since 2018, so I’m really excited to bring it back.”

Hit writers perform at the Strand Theater on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7:30 to 10:30 pm. For more information, visit marthasvineyardsongwritersfest.com/hit-makers. The Rising Stars will be in front of the Ritz from noon to 4 pm, and on the main stage at the end of Circuit Avenue from 4 to 6 pm, and then the Strand from 7:30 to 10:30 pm. For more information, visit marthasvineyardsongwritersfest.com/rising-stars. Ten percent of the ticket sales will go to Alex’s Place at the YMCA.