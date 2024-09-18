Cribbage Club results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met last night with 18 members to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

1st place – Ed Montesion with a 12/5 +93 card

2nd place – Kathy Kinsman with a 10/5 +66 card

3rd place – Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +48 card

4th place – Doug Werther with a 9/4 +29 card

5th place – Roy Scheffer with a 8/4 +22 card

There were four 24-point hands by George Giosmas, Roy Scheffer, Bo Picard and Albion Alley.

There were a total of 7 skunks: a game won by more than 30 points.

Byram Devine got a flush in the crib!

We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. If you like cribbage, come and check us out. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and we start playing at 6 pm SHARP!