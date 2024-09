Polly Hill Arboretum research associates Gregory Palermo and Margaret Curtin will guide participants through the Arboretum’s meadows, and teach them how to identify the many native species of flora and fauna that coexist in this important environment. $20 ($10 for PHA members). Sponsored by the Nature Conservancy and Dukes Conservation District. Pre-registration is required. Friday, Sept. 20, 10 am to 12 pm. West Tisbury.