Museum Pieces: Rebecca Amos revealed

“There is no greater agony than bearing an untold story inside you. —Maya Angelou

Martha’s Vineyard Museum desires to be a home for Island history in great measure, but acknowledges that certain aspects of Island history are best told by experts on those subjects outside the Museum walls. For example, The African American Heritage Trail of MV, founded by Elaine Weintraub and Carrie Tankard twenty six years ago. Visiting their website will give you all the information you want about their tours, their dedication locations, and narratives on the people honored at those sites. Currently there are 38 sites — with a 39th being added this Sunday morning, Sept. 22, at 11 am to honor Ambler B Wormley’s story. It will take place at Debettencourts Garage on New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs. These sites all have beautiful, artful plaques with a summary of why that particular one is important. A lot of thought and work goes into creating these plaques. In April of this year, a plaque honoring Rebecca Amos, a woman enslaved on Martha’s Vineyard, but who died a free woman in 1801, was stolen from the Great Rock Bight Preserve. Members of our community raised the money for a replacement that was installed on May 27. A good ending to a distressing situation. There are many things we could say about the people who stole the plaque in the first place. Hopefully they learned something from it.

On Monday, Sept. 23 at 5 pm, the Martha’s Vineyard Museum will host “Sculpting An Island Legend: Rebecca Amos” with historian Elaine Weintraub and artist Barney Zeitz. Together they will bring Rebecca’s fascinating and powerful story to life. A seven foot tall metal sculpture of Rebecca will be unveiled in Chilmark at the Native Earth Farm on Oct. 6, and will provide a permanent reminder of the life of Rebecca and her descendants. This is a one-time opportunity to expand our understanding of Rebecca’s life before its debut. There are so many revelations to be had by listening to each other. Do you have a good story, or know someone with one? Please reach out and let’s get them told!

Our curatorial team has been busy building two exhibits that will simply amaze. One launched yesterday, stays up until Jan. 12, so there is plenty of time to come and see it. It’s called “Human/Nature: Art and Conservation on Martha’s Vineyard” and will be in The Hollinshead, Cox, and Fleischner Galleries. This one invites us to explore the Island’s sacred and protected open spaces, each with its own unique story to tell. Through the work of Island artists, we can immerse ourselves in these landscapes and their histories, providing a deeper understanding of the Island’s natural environment and the ongoing efforts to safeguard it. The other is called “The Secret Life of Seaweed,” and will be open from Oct. 5 through Jan. 26 in the Grain Family Gallery. This will be a captivating exhibition that dives deep into the ways in which seaweed has played an important role in Vineyard life for centuries. From farming to cuisine, art to conservation, we will be able to explore the history and future of these enigmatic organisms and enjoy them solo or with the family. Kids will have a blast.

Other things to look forward to at the museum this fall are “Dust is the Only Secret: Poetry in the Garden with Fan Ogilvie,” with special guests Rose Styron and MV poet laureate, Claudia Taylor on Friday afternoon, Sept. 27 at 4 pm. Our “Friday Resets” will start back up in November from 4 pm to 7 pm, with stories and music around the campfire, games, crafts, and access to lower floor exhibits. Also look for “Tavern Nights at the Cooke House” in Edgartown on Oct. 16, Oct. 26, and Nov. 2 from 5 to 7pm, “I Was Lillian Hellman’s Chauffeur” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5 pm, and “35 Years of Listening: A Conversation with Linsey Lee and Mara Liasson” on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 pm. Our lunch lectures begin on Friday, Oct. 4, at 12 noon with Wampanoag Elder Kristina Hook talking about foraging, traditional foods, and she will share recipes. “Presidential Retreats: Martha’s Vineyard as a Historical Haven” will be on Thursday October 10 at 5 pm. Just check the museum website for all the details.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday year-round. Regular hours are 10 am to 4 pm and admission is free to members; admission for non-members is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, $5 for children 7 to 17 and free for children 6 and under. Islander rates are available.