Aquinnah Town Column

Fall is definitely here. A look at the forecast shows no more 70° days, and a peek outside the windows shows more rust and yellow and dulled greens on the trees.

Carla Cuch’s son, Cameron, and grandson, Ryder, visited before Ryder started his first year at Dartmouth College. Olive and Violet MacPhail have each started their first year of college, and so many others of our Aquinnah young are similarly launched. It’s odd to have them gone.

Commerce in Aquinnah continues, however. Stony Creek Gifts is open daily from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and you will find other shops on the Cliffs open as well. If you want dinner at the Outermost Inn, make your reservation now, as it serves its last dinner for the year on Oct. 6.. But be of good cheer: They will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, with a dinner and trivia night (reservations please), and then will be open for lunches Thursday through Saturday, and for Sunday brunch, thereafter. Outermost requests that you call for a reservation if you want to bring parties of six or more to lunch or brunch; otherwise, no reservations necessary for those delicious meals.

The Aquinnah library book group meets on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 pm at the library to discuss the book ‘Sociopath,’ by Patric Gagne. The book is a powerful, painful, sometimes hilarious, but always moving, memoir of a very brave woman who is herself a sociopath and who undertakes a journey to understand and live fully with her condition, and then to share what she has learned with others who share that challenge. It is a hopeful book, and sure to inspire. Read it if you can, and then come and discuss it with a nice group of smart people.

Beach BeFrienders have announced their fall schedule of beach cleanups. They have not scheduled their Philbin and Lobsterville beach cleanups until Dec. 28, and while I am putting that date onto my calendar and will join them then, I remind you that every time you go to the beach, you can do your own mini-cleanup by picking up whatever trash you see lying about. I am struck by how many times we find pieces of plastic, or empty nips, when we do our evening walks, and promise that we pick them up and truck them home to put into our trash cans when we do. You can get bags and guidance from the library.

Birthdays this week include Grace Vanderhoop on Oct. 1 and Tim Murphy on Oct. 2. There is also an anniversary to cheer about, and that is Hollis and Robin Smith’s, on Oct. 2.

Stay warm. Stay safe. Remember to get outside and revel in all that beauty.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.