Bass, grass, and art

Bass in the Grass, in partnership with the Edgartown Board of Trade, is a vital part of Derby days. It’s also one of the major fundraising events supporting the Derby scholarships. The public art project showcases over 40 commissioned striped bass canvases — each supported by Edgartown businesses — displayed throughout The Carnegie Heritage Center, helping to highlight the Vineyard Preservation Trust’s busy season and bringing people together. Bass in the Grass also pulls in many locals who have yet to re-discover the former historic Edgartown library.

This year, artist-in-resident Elizabeth Whelan’s exhibit “Local Waters” will be showcased in the Carnegie Gallery downstairs. Whelan’s new works capture the essence of maritime life from Buzzards Bay and New Bedford to Vineyard Sound, Menemsha, and Vineyard Haven. Her work seamlessly compliments the spirit of Bass in the Grass, creating a truly immersive celebration of local waters and community.

Bass in the Grass will be on display from Friday, Sept. 27 through the end of the Derby on Sunday, Oct. 20, with an online auction being a highlight event 24/7 until Oct. 19. Elizabeth’s exhibit runs Wednesday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, 12 to 3 pm.